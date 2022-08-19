Dubbed “Loketo”, Grenade Official’s new song is quite infectious but be warned, the visuals featuring Dance Mamweta will have your eyes glued to your TV set.

Grenade Official, real name Deus Ndugwa, is having a smooth music run this year having officially joined Team No Sleep.

Following the success of his collaboration with labelmate Pinky dubbed “Picha”, he is keeping his foot on the pedal with yet another release.

Loketo is a song easy to the ears but one that will also get you on your feet.

Also Read: It’s a huge achievement – Dance Mamweta on working with Charly na Nina on ‘Lavender’

Produced by Butar Magical and mastered by Herbertskillz, Loketo is a call to dance. It will definitely be high up on your favorite club deejay’s playlist.

The visuals directed by Sasha Vybz give all the vibes the song is about as Dance Mamweta showcases her dance skills.

Fashion, choreography, and the sassy character are the unmissable weapons in Mamweta’s arsenal and she puts them to work in Loketo.

It’s a must-watch if you enjoy watching her gyrate and move her body allover the place.

Published on Thursday, the visuals are already among the most trending videos on YouTube in Uganda and that will only get better.

Take a gaze below: