Seemingly happy and quite comfortable, Sandra Teta stars in her lover Weasel’s new visuals for his song “Selector”.

In the wake of the allegations that Weasel battered his baby mama Sandra Teta, the Goodlyfe singer started sharing teasers of his new song dubbed “Selector”.

At the time, a few netizens thought that the allegations were meant to drag the attention away from the burning topic.

Following days have seen the singer being heavily criticised by those close to him and those afar.

Regardless, Weasel has remained headstrong, maintainimg that his relationship with Sandra is okay and does not need any help.

He goes an extra mile of assuring the public of how he is happy with his lover in the visuals of his new song ‘Selector’.

Wearing a wide smile, looking all glammed up in a sexy grey dress, Sandra Teta plays the lead vixen in the video which is set to drop soon.

Weasel shared a 15-second teaser on his Instagram on Friday morning and added a heart emoji in the caption.