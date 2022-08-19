Swangz Avenue singer Winnie Nwagi maintains that she cannot take advice on how to dress from social media dwellers except clients who pay for her services.

For her skimpy fashion and style preferences, Winnie Nwagi has landed heeself in trouble quit le often with her fans and critics online.

Her short attire was also the reason she was bounced from the Ministry of Internal Affairs a few weeks ago for indecent dressing which the security personnel at the ministry premises found unacceptable.

On social media, she has often been involved in back and forth exchanges with the critics who comment negatively about her often too revealing fashion.

Also Read: I won’t dress like your mother – Nwagi scolds fans over her skimpy outfit

While appearing on Urban TV, Nwagi stressed that she doesn’t take advice on her dress code from fans. “You cannot come out of the blue and start telling me how to dress,” she said.

She noted that she can only listen to such advice from the clients that give her gigs on their weddings and birthday parties because they pay for her services and would have the moral authority to dictate her style.

“I can only listen if you are a client and you want me to dress a specific way to your wedding or birthday party because they have given me the money to be able to give me commands.

“But if you cannot do that through the comment section on social media. You cannot tell me what to song or wear,” Nwagi said.