Looking at Winnie Nwagi today, you would easily notice the confidence she exudes. She reveals that it didn’t come easy.

Nwagi broke out onto the scene following her showcase at the Coca-Cola Rated Next talent search in 2014 where she was noticed by Swangz Avenue which signed her later on.

At the time, she was not confident about her body. Just like many females out there, she was shy and had insecurities about parts of her body.

Her confidence was not anywhere near where it is today. But how did she overcome all that?

Overtime, Nwagi has had to develop a thick skin to block out all the negative energy directed towards her.

Also, if you follow her Snapchat account, she spends many hours at the gym working out her body with a routine she says she would never miss for anything.

While appearing on Urban TV, the Swangz Avenue singer said that there is a change in her videos and that she is able to dress how she wants, something she attributes to the confidence that was built overtime.

“I was shy about my body when I had just joined the industry. With time I gained confidence about myself,” Nwagi said.

“You notice there is a change in my videos from when I started, I’m not the same person I used to be. That is why I’m able to dress the way I do,” she added.