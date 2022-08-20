Songstress Juliana Kanyomozi put up an endearing stage performance as she returned to the stage after a hiatus of about eight years.

The highly anticipated show attracted a huge turn-up of pleasure seekers who were eager to witness the diva’s return to the stage.

As she made her way to the stage at around 9 pm, Juliana Kanyomozi was welcomed by wild applause from the congregation before she got underway with her performances.

She performed for about two hours and left the stage before midnight.

Even then, revelers remained seated thinking she would return on stage but she was done with her set for the night.

Also Read: Juliana Kanyomozi Geared Up For First Concert In Eight Years

Before wrapping up her set, Juliana Kanyomozi surprised many when she introduced Sweet Kid who had not performed in a very long time.

Together they performed their collaboration song titled “Silina” very much to the amazement of the revelers who sang along, word for word.

The show featured Steve Keys who showcased his piano and vocal abilities. Aziz Azion and Hudson Hunx as well featured.

Ahead of the concert, music fans anticipated that Bobi Wine would also make a cameo but it didn’t happen.

Celebrities including Winnie Nwagi, Rema Namakula, A Pass, MC Kats, Godfrey Kirumira, Judith Heard, Iryn Namubiru, among many attended in person.

Juliana’s mother, Catherine Manyindo, was also seen in the crowd cheering on her daughter.

The Positives

Among the notable positives, we picked up from the show was the creativity on the stage and lighting by Swangz Avenue.

Security was tight too and by the time we left, we hadn’t witnessed any complaints of theft or violence at the venue.

The organization around Kampala Serena Hotel has always left a good impression with lots of safe parking spaces and that too gave the event a VIP feel.

The Negatives

For a diva that has not performed in close to a decade, Juliana’s performance was quite a short one. This was witnessed when the fans remained seated expecting her to return to stage even when she made it clear the show was over.

The venue was also too packed to a point where some revelers were seen standing, lacking where to sit.

A few critics were overheard complaining about the sound saying it was poor and too noisy in the VIP section. “That sound should be for an outdoor venue, not indoor,” a reveler noted.

Having paid over Shs150k as gate charges, some revelers were left talking about how that was “poorly planned.”

Regardless, it was a wonderful experience to remember for the Juliana Kanyomozi fans and they will have beautiful memories to hold onto.