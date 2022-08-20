Former Radio Simba morning show presenter Mberejju, born Aloysius Kasozi, seeks help to improve his living standards together with his family members.

The former media personality pleaded to volunteers and well-wishers who can extend a helping hand towards his condition to do it as quickly as possible.

This was after he publicly appeared on Sanyuka TV stressing that the life he is currently living is not pleasing at all yet many people used to admire him.

He explained that he needs an improved shelter since the current one where he stays together with his family leaks whenever it rains.

Often, he says, they have had many sleepless nights especially when it rains. He also hardly affords what to feed on together with his family.

Sometimes they depend on porridge as a meal and that could go for a full week.

Mberejju adds that he can no longer afford school fees for his school-going children and that they are always being sent back home from school.