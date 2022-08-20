Singer Sama Sojah has cleared the air about his working relationship with his former manager Chagga saying it will last forever.

Sama Sojah came clean about his relationship with Chagga following rumors that the two bitterly parted ways on irreconcilable grounds.

Speaking to media, Sama Sojah maintained that the two no longer move together because they each took a different path in music and Chagga no longer has much time to focus on the former’s projects.

He went on to stress that their friendship is still solid and strong and that nothing can break them apart because they have come from far together.

Sama Sojah also stated that they played a very important role in each other’s journey and he believes that the memories they made together are irreplaceble.

We have never separated unless if he ever comes out and publicly states that he chucked me. I love him so much. We can’t part ways. He came into my journey and I also entered his. There are a lot of things he has done for me that will not wash away and there is a lot I have done for him that he can’t earse. The reason why we longer move together is fact that he is working on his personal music projects. But when I release a song I send him to listen through. Sama Sojah