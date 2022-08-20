Mpaka Records boss Wycliffe Tugume alias Ykee Benda says Ugandan girls need grace from the creator based on the rate at which they share their nude photos online.

The singer spoke out about the issue of the nudes after photos and videos from a content creator identified as Selina went viral online.

Ykee explains that girls share their nudes with their friends through Snapchat streaks as if it is like a game to them.

He then wonders why they do so despite how leaked nude pictures have affected their colleagues in the recent past.

Ykee Benda goes on to stress that Selina is now living in shambles and even then, there are people still sending nudes to each other.

Nudes nudes nudes! Funny today girls exchange nudity with each other in something called streaks on snap…why do we wait to learn from the experience? Now, this young lady’s life is in shambles but as I tweet this another is sending her nudes lol. Ykee Benda