Kenyan comedy star Eric Omondi features in the visuals to Spice Diana’s new song titled “Dokita”.

“Dokita” loosely translates to “Doctor.” In the song, Hajarah Namukwaya a.k.a Spice Diana sings about the love she has for her “doctor” who, in this context, is her lover.

The Source Management songstress expresses her desire to be in her doctor’s presence, noting how she misses him so much and is in dire need of his services.

The visuals directed by Swangz Avenue’s Marvin Musoke try to depict the message embedded in the lyrics through the well-written script.

Eric Omondi acts the “Doctor” role quite well, showcasing his acting skills and obviously adding the much-required comedy side to the video.

Take a gaze at the video below: