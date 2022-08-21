Ugandan singer Naira Ali believes the local music industry is making big strides in the right direction and the last two weeks have been a manifestation of that.

Recent months have seen an influx in the number of foreign artists that have headlined concerts and other events within Kampala.

From the likes of Adekunle Gold, Fireboy DML, Ruger, Tiwa Savage, Kizz Daniel, among others, Nigerian acts have rocked the +256 with good music showcases.

Besides the fun, however, they have left several local music enthusiasts choking on jealousy and questioning why local music cannot stand out on its own.

Juliana Kanyomozi held a successful concert at Kampala Serena Hotel, Naira Ali is impressed

Naira Ali begs to differ. The USA-based Ugandan artist believes the local musicians have done a good job, especially in the past two weeks.

Through her Facebook page, the Bukodyo singer applauded a few local stars that have outed good audio and visual projects, plus those that have held successful concerts.

“For me, these last two weeks have been the biggest highlight on the Ugandan music scene this year so far. Lots of good songs out, improved sound, beautiful videos, and sold-out concerts,” she said.

He mentioned the likes of Eddy Kenzo, Karole Kasita, Bebe Cool, Maurice Kirya, Chozen Becky, Vyroota, among others as artists whose projects have stood out for her.

She also congratulated the B2C Music trio and Juliana Kanyomozi upon their successful concerts, terming them as “a win for the whole industry.”