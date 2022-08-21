Ugandan singer Naira Ali believes the local music industry is making big strides in the right direction and the last two weeks have been a manifestation of that.
Recent months have seen an influx in the number of foreign artists that have headlined concerts and other events within Kampala.
From the likes of Adekunle Gold, Fireboy DML, Ruger, Tiwa Savage, Kizz Daniel, among others, Nigerian acts have rocked the +256 with good music showcases.
Besides the fun, however, they have left several local music enthusiasts choking on jealousy and questioning why local music cannot stand out on its own.
Naira Ali begs to differ. The USA-based Ugandan artist believes the local musicians have done a good job, especially in the past two weeks.
Through her Facebook page, the Bukodyo singer applauded a few local stars that have outed good audio and visual projects, plus those that have held successful concerts.
“For me, these last two weeks have been the biggest highlight on the Ugandan music scene this year so far. Lots of good songs out, improved sound, beautiful videos, and sold-out concerts,” she said.
He mentioned the likes of Eddy Kenzo, Karole Kasita, Bebe Cool, Maurice Kirya, Chozen Becky, Vyroota, among others as artists whose projects have stood out for her.
She also congratulated the B2C Music trio and Juliana Kanyomozi upon their successful concerts, terming them as “a win for the whole industry.”
Karole Kasita #LimitedEditionAlbum. Song No.1 #MohammedAli is my favorite. I love it, I love Feffe Bussi’s interjection on the track and the deepness and seriousness of his verse. The background vocals are amazingly mixed. Dope sound! Mamacita I honestly didn’t see you owning an RnB sound but guess what, you just walked over it.
#BodyBody is my second favorite, Producer Mesh keep doing what you’re doing, keep taking risks, keep experimenting. That’s what makes you different. This song is tick because of your liberal and open mindedness. Other very notable songs are ‘Wabula’, ‘Nze Amulina’. Good job guys.
Bebe Cool, thank you so much for crafting this amazing sound on #BossLady. The melody, hooks, crystal clean sound. I will be dancing to this one for sometime. So in love with it.
Munange nga Kasuku Kuku Wazabanga agenda kukalo nga asanga akawala kanakyalo bitya, nga bagwa mu love,bambi nga akawala tekalabanga naku motorcar. Akawala kajjamu engato nga kayingira restaurant, tomato sauce kamwesiiga kumimwa, kali mu luteteyi lwa max. Kwegamba Chosen Becky just keeps you glued on the drama story in this beautiful video. I’m a chosen Becky fan so I definitely love the song.
King of Mwoyo Maurice Kirya drops #Bbuba, a must-have jam on your playist. Sam Bisaso (BlackSmith) always and always comes through when it’s production time.
I have never met or seen or even talked to this boy, just landed on his song on YouTube. Guys this kid is good ebyadala…his name is Vyroota and his song is #Amaala. Look out for it.
AND FINALLY I WANT TO THANK ALL UGANDAN MUSIC LOVERS AND SUPPORTERS! Thank you, thank you, thank you for turning up in huge numbers and selling out both B2C MusicUg and Juliana Kanyomozi music concerts. Tweyanziza nyo. It’s a win for the whole industry, temujjanga okwo!Naira Ali