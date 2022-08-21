The B2C Kampala Boyz singing trio yet again left their mark on the Ugandan music industry when they staged an exquisite and successful second concert at Freedom City.

With the gates to the concert opening as early as midday, fans started flocking in looking ready for a good time.

By 7 pm, the house was already packed to capacity as revelers grooved to mixes from the different deejays who were lined up for the night.

At exactly 8 pm, the B2C Boyz took to the stage for their first set of the night, putting up an electrifying performance as Ritah Da Dancer wowed the crowd with her dance strokes.

Also Read: We had different dreams from his – B2C on splitting with Andy Events

They later took a break for almost one and a half hours to give a chance to their fellow artists who had accompanied them to perform.

Among the artists who performed at their show included Rema, Ykee Benda, Lydia Jazmine, Grenade, Pinky, among many others.

The trio returned to the stage at around 10 pm and performed the remaining songs and collaborations with Rema Namakula starring on the night.

Before it clocked midnight, they wrapped up the performances and thanked their fans for turning up in large numbers.

Over whelmed! 19.08.22 will forever be dented on our hearts. Last night was a dream come true for us. Firstly we want to thank the almighty God who made this happen. We thank the media, the djs , the promoters, our sponsors our dear fellow artists, the entire production team and you our lovely loyal fans who showed up and showed off. Thank you for believing in the B2C dream! B2C