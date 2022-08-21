Photos shared on social media show Tooro Kingdom princess Ruth Nsemere Komuntale having a good time with her friends at her baby shower held last week.

In March, we reported about how Ruth Komuntale was expecting a baby with her husband Phil Anthony.

Photos showing her baby bump went viral on social media following photos of her taken while at a friend’s wedding ceremony in the USA.

Princess Komuntale and her hubby confirmed the good news with their followers a few months ago and she will be giving birth soon.

Also Read: Tooro Princess Ruth Komuntale’s Baby Bump Excites Netizens

On Friday, the couple held a baby shower at which family and friends were invited to celebrate the new bundle of joy set to join the world.

Sharing the photos, the jolly Komuntale thanked her family and friends for turning up to celebrate the baby shower.

“Thank you family & friends for coming out to celebrate our baby shower! @funkytownaffairs thank you for coordinating our special day,” she wrote on Facebook.

Take a gaze at the photos below: