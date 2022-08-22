Singer Crysto Panda has taken a break off social media to recover from the deep depression which he has been battling for a good while.

The last few years have not been a bed of roses for singer Herbert Kityamuweesi, popularly known as Crysto Panda.

In June 2020, the Kyolina Omanya hit singer lost his newborn daughter Aylin Danah Nakyanzi, something which plunged him into depression.

Somehow, he managed to pull himself through the tough times, got back on his feet and was seemingly fine until a few days ago.

Also Read: Crysto Panda narrates how he lost his newborn baby

Over a week ago, Crysto Panda’s Panda Turnup concert was dealt a huge blow when heavy rains prevented revelers from turning up to show him support at the Lugogo Hockey Grounds.

Following the bad turn up, Panda has had to deal with critics, social media trolls, and media which, according to those close to him, has had effects on him.

On Sunday, a status in his WhatsApp contact revealed how he is taking a social media break to focus on bettering his mental health.

“Getting off social media for some time. Been battling a lot and depressed a lot. I wanna focus on my mental health for sometime and recover but I will be back soon,” Crysto Panda wrote.

“Dm me on WhatsApp or come to my work place NTV Uganda if it’s really urgent. My accounts will be deactivated for some days. Call me or Dm me if it’s urgent,” the status further read.

We wish him a quick recovery!