Ugandan fashion designer Fatumah Asha said her vows with her lover Juma Shain at a lavish wedding held at Swahili Beach Resort, Kenya over the weekend.

Saturday 20th August 2022 will forever remain a memorable day in Juma Shain and Fatumah Asha’s lives as the day they officially became husband and wife.

At a lavish, well-decorated, invite-only wedding ceremony held along the shores of the Indian Ocean, the couple tied the knot.

Among the few invited guests were Fatumah Asha’s close friends, including celebrities, who made the day even more memorable for her.

Also Read: Fatumah Asha, fiance hold low-key Nikka marital ceremony

The Tesi Fashion School founder could not hide her tears of joy upon marking her territory amidst loud cheers from her small circle of family and friends.

Sheebah Karungi, Pia Pounds, Martha Kay, Collins Emeka, Bettinah Tianah, Cathy Patra, Tinah Teise, among other Ugandan popular figures were seen in the small crowd.

The pomp and glamour topped by the heavenly decor left such a bed of memories for Fatumah and Juma to float in for the rest of their lives.

Congratulations to the couple. We wish them a beautiful marriage!