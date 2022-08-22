Following the success of Juliana Kanyomozi’s concert on Friday, Hanson Baliruno wants Iry Namubiru to follow suit in December.

Iryn Namubiru was on her feet for the most part of Juliana Kanyomozi’s “The Boundless” concert on Friday as she cheered her old friend on.

The two legendary divas have been friends from the very start of their music careers having set out as the I-Jay duo before opting for solo careers.

Throughout their careers, they have been respectful of each other despite the stiff competition and they have given us timeless hit songs over the years.

Having witnessed Juliana’s success, it could be the perfect time for Iryn Namubiru to hold her concert as well. At least according to fellow singer Hanson Baliruno.

Through his IG, the Kapyata singer let his desires known as he noted that Namubiru can pull off a great show at the same venue.

Baliruno said that Namubiru and Kanyomozi have the good music that fans have missed so much.

“I think in December we should have a Iryn Namubiru concert at Serena because the two sisters have that good music we’ve missed”, Hanson Baliruno wrote on his Instagram stories.

That would be nice, wouldn’t it?