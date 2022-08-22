Following Mr. Henrie’s harsh comments towards women who bleach, Prima Kardashi hits back revealing how she doesn’t tolerate “stupid people.”

On Sunday, during the Rolex Festival at Lugogo Cricket Oval, Mr. Henrie Arinaitwe fired some shots supposedly at his ex-lover Prima Kardashi.

“Bleached women are not sweet,” the Galaxy FM presenter said louldy while on stage with his workmate DJ Nimrod.

This sent the crowds into wild cheers and the video has since gone viral on social media.

Several netizens connected the dots and came up to a conclusion that Mr. Henrie was hitting at his ex-lover Prima Kardashi.

It didn’t take long before the Prima Lusaniya CEO rushed to her Facebook page where she noted that she doesn’t tolerate “stupid people.”

“I don’t always tolerate stupid people, but when I do, I’m probably at work,” the caption read on her Facebook page.

It should be remembered that Prima and Henrie dated for about two years after the former dumped singer Geosteady.

They, however, called it quits a few months ago with rumors alleging that infidelity and disrespectful behaviour between caused the break up.