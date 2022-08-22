At 29 years old, Barnabas Samuel is using his first love – music – to confront political injustices in the representation of the poor and oppressed.

Early Family Background

Born on 25th May 1993 in Kaya, Morobo County – Central Equatoria State, South Sudan, Barnabas Samuel is a Musician, Songwriter, and Community Activist.

During the time his parents were moving to the refugee camp in Uganda due to the Sudanese Civil War. When the first protocol of the CPA was signed, his parents took him back to Yei, and were later joined by his other siblings; Selua Lula, Jaiksana, Ronald Ladu and Mathew Gita after they were repatriated back to South Sudan.

Barnabas Samuel grew up in Yei, a small town in the Central Equatoria State but attended Nyarillo Pionier Nursery (Koboko) Uganda for his nursery school, Nyarilo Primary (Koboko), Christ the King for his primary, and Yei Day SS for secondary school.

In 2016, when another civil conflict erupted in South Sudan, Barnabas Samuel had to flee to Uganda. He was later joined by his family in Rhino Camp Refugee Settlement, where he is currently settled and lives to-date.

He is married to Mimi Yangi Elizabeth with whom he has a son named Smyrna Barnabas. Here in Uganda, Barnabas Samuel joined the music industry.

Music Journey

Barnabas Samuel’s musical journey started in his old days in the church. On September 2nd 2021, he released his debut album ‘Sambara’. He regards the album as “a big success” of his career. Most of the songs on the album have sharp lyrics confronting political injustices, awakening public social conscience, giving hope, and bringing the issues of the people to the forefront.

Sambara, Sejerina, Stakalu, Sabella, Manga, Masire are some of his most popular songs. He is the Founder/CEO of the music label Ganya Records. The label has signed a number of musicians in South Sudan.

Barnabas sings in Arabic, Kakwa, and English fusing Afrobeat, Reggae, Zouk, Rumba, RnB, and Dancehall. He is, however, more proactive about Reggae music.

Using Music As a Community Development Tool

Barnabas Samuel is passionate about community and he helps represent the poor and oppressed of his people by raising their voices.

Listening to Sambara, you can bet Barnabas Samuel is on a mission to represent the poor and oppressed. In his song Suluta Wa Fata he says in the intro “De ma mini de minana Junubin,” which translates “This is not from me but from us the South Sudanese.”

He Co-Founded the Community Development Centre – CDC, a Community Concern organization working for the welfare of communities through which he is working to improve the quality of life in his community, promoting community life and alerting stakeholders about community development needs, and issues facing youths, women, and girls.

The 29-year-old has worked to combat hate speech, advocating for peace, and implementing peace in South Sudan to enable him and his people to return home to South Sudan.

Barnabas Samuel founded the Barnabas Samuel Foundation which is helping to offer opportunities for all to live a fulfilled life.

Inspirations And Future Plans

While speaking to Mbu, Barnabas Samuela revealed that his love for music stems from his family as each of his siblings has a tie to music.

“Music has been something in our family, My sister is a backup singer and teacher by profession, and my brother Jaiksana is a musician and Photographer/Videographer. My younger brother Ronald Ladu is a music producer and Mathew Gita is a singer and artist,” he told us.

He, however, says that his biggest inspiration is his mother. He also has huge admiration for South Sudanese music legend Emmanuel Kembe. “My mother is my number one inspiration – and South Sudanese reggae legend, Emmanuel Kembe,” he told Mbu.

On his new music projects, Barnabas Samuel works with producers like Joshman Perfection, Poppa Idelu Mani Beati a.k.a DJ Poppa, and his younger brother Taylor Beats.

He hopes to develop his music record label into one of the most prominent music foundations in South Sudan and to stretch its influence to the other parts of the continent.

“I founded a record label known as Ganya Records. I hope to work to develop it into one of the best professional labels in South Sudan,” he noted with a smile.