Amid the family wrangles involving the custody of his child, MC Kats maintains that he is fighting for the right cause.

According to numerous reports, NBS TV presenter MC Kats is at loggerheads with his mother-in-law for denying him custody of one of his children.

A video shared on the Uganda Byogere YouTube channel shows the Kats Music CEO in a heated exchange of words with an unidentified lady believed to be Fille’s mother.

The two hurl a couple of sharp words toward each other before Kats vowing to forward the issues to the courts of law.

“Give me my child. It’s not your child. Give me my child and you’ll see if I will ever cross your path again…I’m even on my knees asking for my child but if I dare leave this ground, I am going to let the law take its course,” MC Kats partly demands in the video that is making rounds on social media.

The news has been digested separately by netizens some of whom side with Kats to take back his child because he is able to take care of his children.

Others say that he handled the situation wrongly and that he shouldn’t have exchanged words with his mother-in-law.

Kats through his Instagram account notes that he might have handled the situation wrongly but he is fighting for what is right.

He then shared a reel showing his children having dinner and added the caption, “It’s all am fighting for in a wrong way but for the rit.”