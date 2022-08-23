The Masaka Kids Africana dance group has shown their star power when it comes to having the most numbers of subscribers on YouTube.

On Monday, the renowned dance group celebrated hitting three million subscribers, something that has seemed hard to achieve for many local stars.

Taking to their social media accounts, they thanked their followers for showing them love and subscribing to their channel.

Thank You For Helping Us Reach 3 Million Subscribers on YouTube! Thank you all our fans. Masaka Kids Africana

The new achievement makes the Masaka Kids dance group the most subscribed to channel in Uganda followed by Eddy Kenzo, Anne Kansiime, and UGXtra Comedy as the leading channels to amass huge numbers.

Congratulations!