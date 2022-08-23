A man identifed as Charles Byaruhanga came out and claimed he is the father to renowned city stand-up comedian Kasozi Charles alias MC Mariachi.

Byaruhanga claimed that he is struggling to get medical attention and food to feed on after his “son” dumped him in a rental.

He said that he is battling a strange illness that has made him unable to do anything on his own.

He is currently being taken care of by his neighbour, a lady who is also not financially stable and struggles to also afford what to eat.

She says she does odd jobs like washing clothes for people in order to afford what to eat and that is when she spares a little for the old man to feed on.

Also Read: Not Forgiven! Netizens now demand MC Mariachi apology over ‘tribalistic skits’

She said that the aged man needs to feed on time but it is not possible since there is no way she can provide for him what he needs on time.

When MC Mariachi was contacted to have a word on the claims, he explained how he knows Mr. Byaruhanga but denied claims that he is his father.

MC Mariachi said Byaruhanga is just related to him and promised to assist to foot some of his medical bills.

The comedian further revealed that Byaruhanga has grown-up children who dumped him in a rental and declined to take care of him.