After about two years without releasing new music, Lilian Mbabazi will be blessing her fans with a brand new EP in October.

In the past few weeks, rumor has had it of how the Blu*3 trio; Lilian Mbabazi, Jackie Chandiru, and Cindy Sanyu, is working on a new album following their reunion.

As we await what they are cooking, Lilian Mbabazi will be dropping some new songs off her EP dubbed ‘The One’.

The bubbly singer revealed the good news to her fans on Monday through social media where she noted that she has been working on the new EP for a while now.

Also Read: Missing you is a norm – Lilian Mbabazi celebrates Mowzey Radio’s birthday

“Been a while since I gave you some new music. I am so excited to let you know I have been working on my EP called THE ONE,” she wrote on Twitter.

The 37-year-old did not reveal many details about who will feature on the EP, the number of tracks, and release dates but she noted that it will be out in October.

“Can’t wait to share this new music with you October…We backkk baby!”

See more Been a while since I gave you some new music. I am so excited to let you know I have been working on my EP called THE ONE … Can’t wait to share this new music with you October … We backkk baby!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #TheOneEP pic.twitter.com/nR5eVVH94V — Lilian Mbabazi (@lmbabazi) August 22, 2022

The first song off the EP will be released on Friday 26th August 2022. We can’t wait for this one!