The exchange of words between singer Mansoor Semanda alias King Saha and the Gagamel crew boss Bebe Cool seems to be far from over after the former threw shade at the latter over the weekend.

While performing at the Rolex Festival, King Saha fired shots at “Zakayo” who is believed to be Bebe Cool with whom he has been holding beef for some good time now.

During his set, the former UMA presidential aspirant struck again accusing ‘Zakayo’ of having a child with his housemaid.

Also Read: King Saha elated upon receiving YouTube Silver Play Button

His statements during the performance saw the crowd burst into wild cheers as they chanted out his name loud.

He promised to tell the full story another day, leaving the fans thirsty for the rest of the controversial gist.

Recently, Allan Hendrik Ssali embarked on fighting his father’s wars against King Saha. We await to hear his response to the above accusations.