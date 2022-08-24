Following a video that went viral showing MC Kats and his mother-in-law hurling sharp words toward one another over child custody, Fille has come out to reveal that they are co-parenting excellently.

Speaking in an interview on Sanyuka TV, Fille Mutoni assured the nation that she is doing well with MC Kats in all other aspects of life except the music business.

Fille Mutoni praised MC Kats for being a good, caring, and loving dad to all his children noting that he always takes full responsibility for them.

She noted that whenever their baby girl wants to talk to her dad on phone, she calls him and they talk to one another.

She also revealed how he often picks up his daughter from home, takes her outing then returns her as a loving dad.

Fille maintained that she respects MC Kats although they no longer work together musically. She respects the fact that he introduced her to the music industry.

MC Kats cares so much about his children and he is a good dad toward my child. Him and I are very okay. When my daughter wants to talk to him, she asks me to call him and we talk. At times he even picks her from home and they go outting. Our relationship as parents is very okay. We are co-parenting excellently. We only separated musically but nothing will change the fact that he is the one who introduced me to the industry and he advises me where need be. Fille Mutoni