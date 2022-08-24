Sassy, sexy, talented, energetic, creative, hard-working – the list of compliments to attach to Karole Kasita’s name goes on and on as she has managed to create a reputation for her brand in the last few years.

Karole recently dropped a brand new album dubbed ‘Limited Edition‘ and it is doing quite well on the local scene with some songs already dominating the major music charts in the country.

Away from her bangers and all the vibes that she brings on the stage whenever given an opportunity to perform, Karole Kasita just looks like a star and that’s something we may not be able to say about several other female artists.

It’s clear to see that before she steps out of her house, she makes sure she is looking right – wearing the right make-up, outfits, and accessories, putting her confidence through the roof.

Also Read: Karole Kasita confirms she will hold a concert in 2023

Being our Woman Crush Wednesday today, we look at the ten times that we believe Karole Kasita has looked the most stunning: