Last week, we ran a story that highlighted how former Radio Simba host Aloysius Kasozi alias Mberejju’s living conditions were worrying.

The former media personality clearly looked to be struggling with life as he narrated how he barely affords what to feed on together with his family.

He narrated that it was always tough to afford food, good shelter, clothes, and school fees for his children since life is difficult and he only has God to thank for each day that passes.

Having gone public about his struggle, a section of well-wishers from GNM cargo reached out to him with some food items and clothing.

They also promised to build him a fully furnished home to save him from the one he currently lives in which leaks when it rains.

When Mberejju was offered a chance to rent him a house where he can stay for a while as the construction of the new home kicks off, he declined.

He wants to continue staying in the leaking home until the construction is completed.

Mberejju was a darling at Radio Simba and was popular for his skits where he used to play around with a sheep on stage.