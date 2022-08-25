Julius Sese has begun the release of his second studio album “Electriphied” with the 1st single “C’est La Vie” dropping on Monday 5th September 2022.

The preeminent visual artist, Sese decided to lead his brand new album “Electriphied” with visuals.

He gives fans the opportunity to be limitless in their expansive listening and viewing journey; to be immersed in every aspect of the his colourful artistry and personality.

The album is a celebration of an 80’s club era when anyone who felt like an outsider sought each other and formed a community of freedom- seekers to express themselves creatively through style, fashion and music.

Sitting somewhere between Prince, Bruno Mars and David Bowie, Sese possesses a compelling likability within his music and visuals, an effortless warmth and relatability at a time in the Ugandan musical landscape when soul and RnB are thriving once again.

Speaking about the album, Sese adds: “The album itself is a document to all of my influences and favourite artists.

“I think when you are younger you want to appear ‘authentic’ so you try and hide your influences whereas when you’re a little more experienced you realize that we’re all standing on the shoulders of giants.”

The 1st single “C’est La Vie” will be out this Monday 5th September 2022.