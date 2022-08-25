Fresh Gang boss Shafik Walukaaga a.k.a Fik Fameica yet again set his foot at the St. Balikudembe (Owino) market after a period of three years ahead of his concert.

Fik Fameica says he took a stroll through Owino market to make the people who conduct businesses in the market aware of his concert that is slated to take place this Friday at Hotel Africana.

During his visit, some of his fans bought tickets to his show worth Shs2 million.

He also visited renowned designer, Army Fashions, who gave him some new outfits that he promised to put on during his performances at the concert.

Fik narrated that the place brings him bittersweet reflections of how he used to hustle, shopping designer outfits and selling them to artists.

Fik Fameica expressed his gratitude for the love and support that the people of Owino market have showed him as they promised to turn up in large numbers at the concert.