Over the weekend, Galaxy FM presenter Mr. Henrie made some controversial statements directed toward women who bleach.

Secrions of the public believed his remarks were directed to his ex-lover Prima Kardashi who is widely known for having bleached.

The statements came after the latter ditched the former over petty reasons.

Henrie, however, publicly apologized to women who bleach saying he didn’t intend to throw shade at anyone.

When Geosteady was approached to have a comment about the matter, he said that he is backing his baby mama against all odds.

The visibly excited Geosteady went on to state that some people reap what they sow as he bragged that he is co-parenting well with Prima.

Geosteady and Prima are blessed with two daugthers, Soraya, and Solange and the singer vowed not to just sit back and watch his baby mama being dragged to the gutters.

I’m so happy and currently heavily in love. The rest of the other noise I really don’t want to know but I’m ready to fight for Mama against all odds. We shall be there for her until the end. For my case, I’m so madly in love and it might be the end of me. The other person I don’t want to talk about seems to have reaped what he showed. Plus for the record I’m the best co-parenting partner. Geosteady

Prima also recently clapped back at Mr. Henrie saying that she barely tolerates stupid people. For now we keep our fingers crossed as we watch the space.