Popular Rwandan singer Yvan Buravan was laid to rest at the Rusororo graveyard on Wednesday 24th August 2022 by family, friends, and fans.

On 17th August 2022, it was announced by Yvan Dushime Burabyo Buravan’s management that he had breathed his last in India.

It was reported that Buravan had been battling pancreatic cancer and had bren flown abroad to receive treatment.

His demise left several of his fans across East Africa in disbelief.

Also Read: A Pass talks about his friendship with the late Yvan Buravan

Buravan was laid to rest in a somber ceremony bringing together Rwandans from different walks including relatives, friends and members of the music fraternity, government officials and diplomats among others.

After the final farewell at parents’ home in Nyamirambo and church service at Remera Anglican Church, the casket carrying his remains was taken to Rusororo graveyard for burial.

Buravan was decribed as a kind-hearted person whose heart had no room for jealousy but always strived to live in harmony with others.

His family noted that he would always apologize whenever he committed a mistake.

His cousin identified as Alain said that Buravan socialized with everyone irrespective of their age groups. He said that his legacy will continue to live on and wished him to rest in eternal peace.

His burial was preceded by a night to commemorate his life that brought together fans, relatives, government officials and envoys accredited to Rwanda among others at Kigali Conference and Exhibition Village (KCEV).

About Yvan Buravan

Born in May 1995, Yvan Biravan, real name Yvan Dushime Burabyo, was a Rwandan R&B, and Afrobeat Singer and Songwriter with a cult following.

Buravan attended primary and secondary school at Ecole Le Petit Prince, College Amis des Enfants, and La Colombiere before enrolling at the University of Rwanda – College of Business and Economics (UR-CBE) to study Business Information and Technology (BIT).

He began his music career as Yvan Buravan by appearing on talent shows in 2009 and 2012, where his voice captivated the judges.

Buravan became Rwanda’s first musician to win the Prix Decouvertes RFI music award in 2018.

‘Urwo Ngukunda,’ his first hit song, was released in 2015 and featured Uncle Austin, who is credited with introducing him to the mainstream music scene.

It was his second single, however, “Malaika,” released in 2016, that catapulted him to fame. After winning the Prix Decouvertes RFI musical, Buravan released his debut album, ‘The Love Lab,’ in 2018.

He made his first tour to 12 African countries as part of his winning package.

By the time of his demise, Buravan had released over 30 songs, including ‘Gusaakaara,’ ‘Tiku Tiku,’ ‘Garagaza,’ ‘With You,’ ‘Heaven,’ ‘Bindimo,’ ‘Si Belle,’ ‘Just a Dance,’ ‘Oya,’ among many others.

May his soul rest in eternal peace!