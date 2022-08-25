Celebrated deejay Seth Mwalye a.k.a DJ Ciza was left cursing after his phone was stolen by Kampala thugs.

For the past few weeks, there have been several claims of people losing their property to thugs around Kampala.

Not even celebrities have been spared by these wrongdoers and several have lost their phones especially during night events.

Joanita Kawalya recently revealed how she lost her phone to thugs at Levels Lounge. Sheilah Gashumba as well lost hers over five months ago.

Radiocity FM deejay DJ Ciza as well fell victim of the growing vice as he lost ownership of his iPhone to unknown thugs.

Ciza revealed the terrible news through his Twitter as he requested if any of his fans had an extra iPhone to assist him with.

He tweeted, “Who got a spare iPhone lying around? Thieves bankozeeko emikolo mahn! Kampala olemwa, naye we won’t stop!”

The self-styled “Real Crowd Pleaza” then asked his followers to be vigilant as theft is on the rise.