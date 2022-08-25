Kenya’s former Prime Minister Raila Odinga celebrated his wife Betty Odinga with a beautiful message shared on social media for her.

Ida Betty Odinga (born Ida Anyango Oyoo on 24th August 1950) is a Kenyan businesswoman, activist and educator.

She is the wife to Raila Odinga, the former Prime Minister of Kenya, and the leader of Azimio la Umoja – a Kenya Coalition Party.

They got married on 1st September 1973 and have four children; Raila Odinga Jr, Rosemary Odinga, Winnie Odinga, and Fidel Odinga who died in 2015.

On Wednesday, family, friends, and the public joined Ida Betty Odinga as she celebrated her 72nd birthday.

Her husband Raila Odinga left a sweet message in which he revealed how she is, by far, the best thing that has ever happened to him.

Raila Odinga noted how Betty’s strength, resilience, wisdom, and prayers have kept the family going.

“On each of your birthdays like today, I reflect on how you are by far the best thing that ever happened to me. Your strength, resilience, wisdom, and prayers have brought our family this far. Happy Birthday my dear Ida Betty,” Raila Odinga Tweeted.

Sweet, innit? We wish you a belated happy birthday Betty!