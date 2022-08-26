Have you ever wondered how a song about a jealous man in love can ever make you dance? Well, try Maurice Kirya’s “Bbbuba”.

The chorus goes, “Njagala bwoba nga onjagala, njagala ongambe onjagala, njagala abalala obasule ewalala, njagala obagambe nti…ndi wa bbuba…”

Produced by Samuel Bisaso, the song starts off at a high tempo and if you are not already shaking your body by minute 0:25, something is probably terribly wrong with you. I’m just saying...

“Bbuba” is a Luganda word translated to mean “Jealousy” and in the song, Maurice Kirya sings about how he is jealous of her lover.

Written by Maurice Kirya Video himself, Bbuba is sung in Luganda and English with the singer expressing the extent of his jealousness.

He admits that he loves his woman a bit too much and does not want her around any other man. Whether the lyrics are inspired by a real-life experience is a story for another day.

One thing is for sure, you will dance!

Shot and directed by Grate Make Films, the visuals are kept simple with a Caribbean setting. It makes you appreciate Maurice Kirya’s unique taste even more.

Celebrated dancer Sir. Uncle Walter outdoes himself on the choreography as well. Take a gaze below: