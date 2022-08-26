Singer Catherine Kusasira believes the music industry will dearly miss the late General Elly Tumwine who passed on yesterday.

On 25th August 2022, it was announced that former Security Minister Gen Elly Tumwine (68) had passed on in Nairobi, Kenya.

Tumwine had been battling for his life at the Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi, Kenya, where he was airlifted over two weeks ago.

Several countrymen, family members, and friends were left saddened by the loss of such a great figure in the history of the country.

During his life, Tumwine was a big supporter of Ugandan music having been a musician and artist himself.

He loved tradition, culture, and the beauty of Uganda as a nation and he often included all these aspects in his music.

While speaking to Spark TV, musician Catherine Kusasira noted that Tumwine will be missed dearly by the music industry.

Kusasira expressed what a good friend and legend the late Elly Tumwine was, and what an irreplaceable loss he is to the country at large.