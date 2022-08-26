Celebrated musician Eddy Kenzo has vowed to help fellow singer Latinum’s career and has already offered him a new collaboration.

Latinum, real name Tonny Mbangira, broke onto the scene in 2017with his monster track ‘Amanya Gange’.

The Dancehall, Ragga, Reggae, AfroBeat, Soco, and RnB artist, however, did not make the most of his breakthrough and at some point, it felt like his brand was on a downward spiral.

Critics blamed it on the fame that he achieved at a very young age, noting how it could have gotten into his head and affected his productivity.

Also Read: ‘You can’t even battle Fresh Kid’ – fans blast Latinum over A Pass battle

Eddy Kenzo believes so too. The Big Talent singer says that Latinum became popular at a very young age and as a young man, he was bound to make a few mistakes.

“Since making it to the mainstream as a young boy, he made a few mistakes because he didn’t know what to do as a young man,” Kenzo revealed during an interview with Spark TV.

Kenzo now wants to help the 26-year-old regain his stardom and he has already recorded a new music project with him.

“I gave him a collabo, we did a song together. We’re trying to give him a push to see how we can help him in his career. He is not under my management perse but he is under my care so I’m trying to mentor him and show him how it’s supposed to be done,” Kenzo noted.

Kenzo is very confident that Latinum is talented enough to reclaim his spot in the mainstream but he needs some guidance which he is ready to offer.