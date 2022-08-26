Etania Mutoni a.k.a The Life Of The Party celebrated her birthday on Thursday 25th August 2022 and as expected, she did leave a statement.

The last two years have been good for Etania Mutoni as she has managed to attach purpose to her brand as “the life of the party.”

As a television presenter on the NTV Mix Party show, she has won over several entertainment lovers with her showcases, adding to the several others who fell for her emceeing skills.

If you do not like her for her skills, you will definitely fall for her fashion and style.

Also Read: I was very nervous – Etania Mutoni speaks out on first TV experience

As she turned a new age on Thursday, Etania took a moment to show her curves. She has always made the most of birthday photoshoots and this year wasn’t gonna pass her by.

A few photos (shot by Afriartmoments) shared on her social media platforms show her holding a magazine giving an impression that she is wearing nothing else.

In the other photos, she covers up her body a bit with a sassy pink dress letting her legs show from different angles. Take a gaze below: