The past weekend, Ganda Boyz singer Denis Mugaga and his long-term wife Dorah Nakimbugwe Mugaga made their relationship official with a holy matrimony ceremony.

The function took place in Kampala, Uganda with just a few of their very close friends, family, and relatives being invited to witness the couple take their marriage vows.

The duo, known for not offering collaborations extravagantly, blessed Kadongo Kamu singer Hassan Ndugga with a project set to be released soon.

When asked why they chose to work with Hassan Ndugga, the Ganda Boyz Twins said he is extremely talented and that they only give collabos to talented artists.

They promised to offer a chance to other artists to work with them but only after proving that they are worth a collaboration.

Our collaboration with Hassan Ndugga is based on his talent. He is one of the most talented musicians in the country. We believe he is super talented. We promise we will work with more artists who are equally talented. Denis Mugaga

Speaking in an interview, Denis Mugaga narrated that their art changed a bit because of the deal they signed with BBC and as of the moment, they mostly create content that is consumed by Europeans.