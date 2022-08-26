Singer and Songwriter Nince Henry has disclosed how he influenced Mityana MP, Hon. Francis Zaake to get into the studio with him to record a song together.

If you have been keen on social media lately, you must have seen video clips of Hon. Francis Zaake at the studio working on a new music project with Nince Henry.

Nince Henry says he is the one who gave Hon. Zaake the idea of hitting studio to work on a love song together with his wedding just around the corner.

He narrates that he didn’t just pick him at random because he saw a musical and arts potential in him hence requesting that they work on something since they are close friends.

Nince Henry adds that the song which is still in the studio celebrates love. He dispelled rumors that suggest he was paid huge sums of money to work with Hon. Zaake.

He further revealed that he cannot make someone pay money to work with him because it is not healthy for the arts industry.

Nince Henry notes that the song will officially be released this Sunday. He applauds Hon. Zaake’s vocal ability and likens it to a “cocktail.”