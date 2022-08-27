Fresh Gang Entertainment boss Shafik Walukagga alias Fik Fameica held a successful concert last night at Hotel Africana, Kampala.

The show that was dubbed “Fik Fameica Live” attracted a mammoth turn up as pleasure seekers flocked the venue as early as 5 pm to catch a glimpse of the Fresh Gang rapper do his thing.

Stage performances delayed to start a little bit as curtain raisers got underway with their sets at around 8 pm.

Fenon Records singer Vamos256 led the performances followed by Fresh Kid, Martha Mukisa, Vyper Ranking, Fille Mutoni, Zex Bilangilangi, Zulitums, Geosteady, Mikie Wine among others.

The highlight of the show was when Firebase crew boss Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine made a grand entry into the venue.

The former 2021 presidential candidate was welcomed with a thunderous applause which forced singer Geosteady who was on stage to drop the mic as the crowd had shifted their focus from him to Bobi Wine.

From that moment on, the concert took another twist. For a few minutes, the deejay played Bobi Wine’s songs nonstop for a like five minutes till he took his seat for the situation to return to normal.

Thereafter, stage performances continued smoothly with different acts performing till Fik Fameica stepped on stage at around 10 pm.

Clad in a white suit, Fik Fameica put up a thrilling show as he performed his “Kutama” jam with Ritah Da Dancer who carried him off the ground.

On the set, Ritah Da Dancer was joined by Karole Kasita who added spices to the stage something that fans enjoyed to the maximum.