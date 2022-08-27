Following the huge turn-up for his concert that went down on Friday at Hotel Africana, Fik Fameica is now aiming for a bigger venue for his next show.

The Fresh Gang boss disclosed his intentions after several of his fans missed out on the show with the venue filled up to capacity.

Many fans requested that the next time he stages a concert he should move it to a venue that is bigger than Hotel Africana.

Fik also took to his Twitter account and assured them that he will move to a bigger venue for his next concert.

The venue was small. Some of my fans missed the show! We gonna get a bigger venue next time. Fik Fameica

Before Friday, Fik Fameica had registered a flopped concert at Kyadondo Ruby grounds in 2019.