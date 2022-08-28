Saturday 27th August 2022 was a day of merry-making in the family of Mityana Member of Parliament Hon. Francis Zaake Butebi as his lover Bridget Namirembe introduced him to her parents.

Francis Zaake and his wife held a colorful local traditional ceremony known as Kwanjula in Kifampa, Gomba district.

Kwanjula is often the second marital function performed by many Ugandans after the Kukyala.

The function was attended by many dignitaries most from the opposition political parties including his party leader Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu among many other members of the parliament and well-wishers.

Zaake thanked his relatives, friends, and comrades for accompanying him at the Kwanjula which left some fond memories in his mind.

“I’ve gotten introduced by the love of my life Bridget Namirembe to her parents in Kifampa, Gomba District. I can’t thank you enough my relatives, friends, and comrades in the struggle led by our President Bobi Wine and First Lady Barbie Kyagulanyi for accompanying me. Thanks for blessing our day!” Zaake wrote on social media

The couple is about to walk down the aisle in a holy matrimony function that is slated to happen next month.

Lately, Hon. Francis Zaake has been in the studio with Nince Henry working on a music project which we got to learn is a love song.

The song is a dedication to Hon. Francis Zaake’s wife for staying with him for all this long despite the challenges they have been through.

Congratulations to the couple!