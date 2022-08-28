Eleven years ago, Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu and Barbie Itungo Kyagulanyi became husband and wife at one of the most popular weddings in Kampala.

Eleven years later, the couple is blessed with a wonderful family of four children; Solomon, Shadrack, Shalom, and Suubi.

As they celebrated their eleventh wedding anniversary on Saturday, the Firebase Crew singer expressed how special he feels being Barbie’s husband.

Penning down a sweet message on his social media pages, the 2021 presidential candidate had this to say:

“On this day 11 years ago, your father handed you to me in Lubaga Cathedral and we pronounced our vows to each other before Archbishop Cyprian Kizito Lwanga.

“We took the holy sacrament of matrimony together. You even tattooed my face on your back, kyokka mwana gwe! What a day that was, what a beautiful experience! It’s like only yesterday.

“Dear Barbie Kyagulanyi, it’s been such an honour being married to you. I couldn’t imagine a better companion. May this, our 11th wedding anniversary bring you sweet memories of our love story. I love you so much.”

Congratulations on the 11th wedding anniversary to the couple!