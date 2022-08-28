Singer Fille Mutoni wants her baby daddy MC Kats to apologize to her mother over the heated argument they had earlier this week.

Recently, a video showing MC Kats in an altercation with Fille Mutoni’s mother went viral online.

In the video, MC Kats was heard asking for the custody of his daughter from his mother-in-law before threatening to drag her to court.

The heated argument that was captured on hidden camera left netizens wondering why Kats would be denied access to his child yet he is a caring father.

Fille, while speaking to the press, as well acknowledged that Kats is a caring father to all his children and she does not understand how the argument with her mother came up.

She noted that she is co-parenting well with the NBS TV presenter and that he can access his children at any time he wants to.

The songstress also watered down Kats’ claims that he owns the piece of land where her mother-in-law stays.

She mentioned that she has worked very hard for her family and that whatever she has, plus her mother’s plot of land, is from her own sweat.

Fille then asked Kats to man up and apologize to her mother so that they can move on smoothly as one family.