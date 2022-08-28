Rising star Digital Wizard has finally released the visuals for his brand new dancehall single dubbed ‘What A You’.

On first interaction, it is easy to notice that Digital Wizard, real name Abas Samanya, is a young man with lots of confidence and ambition.

The promising artist transfers that personality to his music fusing his creativity with his energy, two aspects that could turn him into a good dancehall artist.

His new dancehall song is dubbed ‘What A You’, Digital Wizard showcases his art yet again.

The audio of the song released a few weeks ago, has already rocked the airwaves, exposing Digital Wizard to a larger base of local music fans.

He adds fuel to the fire with the new eye-catching visuals which try to depict what is embedded in the lyrics of the song.

This is the second official music video from Digital Wizard since he dropped “Obudde Bwekiro” over a month ago.

Written by Digital Wizard himself, ‘What A You’ was produced by Chemical beats and mastered by Herbertskillz.

The video was shot and directed by Brian Mukiibi of Mota Films. Take a gaze below: