Singer Ceaserous, born Solomon Ssentongo, will anytime soon be making his relationship with his lover Shareetah Harriet official.

The update comes through after the “Dangerous” singer shared photos of his long-term lover being treated to a lavish boat ride “bride to be shower” by her close friends.

A few months back, Ceaserous went down on one knee and proposed to his lover asking for her hand in marriage.

“YES!” Shareetah responded while accepting his proposal at a colorful event.

He ran to his social media accounts and captioned the post thanking all those who turned up and made the moment lively.

Exciting moment for the bride 2 be Shareetah Harriet and the gals…y’all brought life to this moment. Ceaserous

Ceaserous is yet to announce the dates when he will be officially walking down the aisle.

We wish the two lovers all the best in the next chapter of their lives.