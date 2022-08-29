As earlier promised, Singer and Songwriter Nince Henry’s collaboration with Mityana Municipality Member of Parliament Hon. Francis Zaake Butebi has finally been released.

The two released their love song titled “Omumbejja” which is a dedication to Hon. Francis Zaake’s wife Bridget Ndagire.

On Saturday 27th August, Hon. Zaake was introduced by Ndagire to her parents’ home in a beautiful Kwanjula ceremony in Kifampa, Gomba district.

Also Read: Hon. Francis Zaake introduced by his long-term lover Bridget (PHOTOS)

On Sunday, Nince Henry shared the song across social media where many people have already checked to listen to the it just to feel some of Hon. Zaake’s vocal abilities.

Zaake didn’t disappoint. Despite not singing much, he gave it his best shot.

Listening to his verse, Hon. Zaake heaps praise on his wife saying she completes him and makes his life worth living.

Check out the song below: