Jose Chameleone reveals that his forthcoming “Ggwanga Mujje” concert will be a world-class experience for his fans who have supported him for 25 years of his music career.

On Monday afternoon, Biggie Events unveiled their plans for Joseph Mayanja a.k.a Jose Chameleone’s forthcoming concert dubbed ‘Ggwanga Mujje’.

“Ggwanga Mujje” is a Luganda phrase that calls upon people from all walks of life to come together for a major event.

It is the title of the Leone Island Music Empire boss’ concert slated for 10th February 2023 at Lugogo Cricket Oval.

While unveiling the concert, Jose Chameleone revealed that he plans to give the very best of himself at the event in celebration of 25 years of his career and the Ugandan music industry.

“This is a celebration of Ugandan music. We are celebrating twenty-five years of Chameleone and Ugandan music,” Chameleone said.

He added, “It will be a different thrill. I am one of the major players in this industry so expect a world-class event. You have to attend in person to see what I am working on to make this a spectacular event.”