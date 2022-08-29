Dubbed ‘Masterpiece’, Angella Katatumba’s new album was produced at Masters Records and features a couple of local producers, songwriters, and artists.

At a presser held on Monday morning, Masters Records unveiled Angella Katatumba’s forthcoming album the ‘Masterpiece’ at Masters Studios, Naguru Ntinda.

The 15-track album that will be released on the 30th September 2022 is comprised of songs each centered around the life of Angella Katatumba.

On ‘Masterpiece’, the songstress gives her fans a more personal and up-close look into who she is, her lifestyle, and the hustle in her daily life.

“The songs on this album all have a personal place in my heart and some do feel very vulnerable. I am very sure that the Angella Katatumba Army is going to love every track and for the new people who discover this album we also hope you enjoy what we have delivered to you,” Katatumba happily said.

The project is a partnership between Masters Records and Angella Katatumba in which Masters will act as the sole distributor, promoter, and main producer of the album.

Katatumba revealed that she is grateful for partnering with Masters Records’ producers such as Lawraid, Skillz On The Beat, WabzDj and so many others on the album.

The songwriters on the project include; David Makueta, Cieska Lytes, and Stephanie Kirabo who also works as the vocal director.

More About ‘Masterpiece’

“The name ‘Masterpiece’ was arrived at with a unanimous decision because we believe and stand by this musical asset we are sharing. We believe that music should be able to live on and be enjoyed for years to come,’ Angella Katatumba noted.

The album is a body of work containing 15 tracks written, mixed, and Mastered at Masters records with a wonderful team of young Producers, Vocal directors, and Songwriters.

“I am glad to say that the future of our music industry is in safe hands because it’s so nice to see a new group of talented people who are very focused, passionate, and love what they do. We joke around that this is a ‘big budget’ album achieved in a guerrilla type of work,” said Angella Katatumba.

The Album is going to be made available publicly in a month’s time (September 30th) on all digital streaming stores before an album listening party the same night at the Viewpoint, Hotel Diplomate where Katatumba will perform some of the tracks on the album.