With a new album pending release, singer Rickman says he has enough unreleased music to last him up to three years without setting foot into the studio.

Rickman’s footballing career was dealt a blow following a knee injury he sustained a couple of months ago. He has had to use the time away from the pitch to record new music.

2022 has been a relatively good musical year for Rickman with his collaboration with Eddy Kenzo dubbed ‘Enjoyment’ receiving good airplay.

He has also dropped other good songs like Ayizulu, Sikyetegera (feat. Hitnature), and Katono (feat. Kent and Flosso) which are slowly finding their place on the music charts.

During the football break, he has also been working on a new music album titled ‘Ndi Muto’ and he believes it is going to be “one of the best Music Albums to ever grace the Ugandan music realm.”

Over the weekend, the Bango singer resumed training. Through Twitter, he revealed that the music he has recorded is enough to last him over two years without stepping into the studio.

“I Officially resume training tomorrow. First my knee rehab and core strengthening exercises plus cardio for 6months then back on the pitch slowly. Reason being I have a lot of unreleased music that can keep me going for 2-3years without stepping in the studio. Brace yourselves,” Rickman’s tweet read.

We can’t wait to see you back on the pitch and to listen to that new music Rickman!