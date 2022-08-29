Over the weekend, Source management singer Hajara Namukwaya Diana alias Spice Diana threw tantrums toward manager Jackson Nkuke Robert alias Mutima for failing to clear her balance during the Masaka street jam show.

While on stage, Spice Diana paused her performance and went on a rant, demanding her balance to be brought to her while still on stage.

The songstress repeatedly explained that she is fed up with being taken for granted before threatening to end the show if Jackson Mutima failed to foot her balance.

She also instructed revelers to each pick up anything and leave with it if her money is not paid while stressing how she is tired of promoters who do not pay artists fully.

When the clip went viral, Manager Mutima saw it wise to pay Spice Diana a visit at her home and apologize for what had gone wrong.

He explained that there was an unexpected delay to avail her balance on time but the money was always gonna be paid.

Spice Diana forgave Mutima and revealed that she has no bad intentions against him.

She, however, asked him to always respect other people’s hustle because he knows how the industry operates and the hustle artists go through on a daily.