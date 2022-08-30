The evolution of beautiful music videos continues with Prince Omar dropping an eye-catching video for his new song dubbed “Ffe Tuliko”.

For many years, Ugandan music fans have demanded that local stars invest heavily in their music projects as a way of matching international standards.

Over the last couple of years, a few artists have heeded the advice and improved the quality of audio and visual aspects of their music projects.

One of them is singer Umar Mukose, popularly known as Prince Omar.

Also Read: Prince Omar elated after being gifted new wheels by new management

He might still be struggling in his quest to be among the cream artists in the country but past projects have always had one constant about them – QUALITY!

He does the same on the visuals of his new song dubbed “Ffe Tuliko” in which he brags about how he is fully enjoying life.

The Baddest Music management singer preaches the “YOLO’ gospel in the song produced by Ian Pro and D. Mario.

It is a groovy track that is spiced up by the visuals directed by Zyga Phix. Take a gaze below: